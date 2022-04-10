Make it harder for criminals to obtain guns — there’s no real downside to that | READER COMMENTARY

A sign calling for the end of gun violence is displayed, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, on the side of a building near the scene of a recent mass shooting in Sacramento, California. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting that occurred Sunday, April, 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

Marc Wisner and Stas Chrzanawski have written letters to The Baltimore Sun ( saying that I’m all wrong about my assessment of the availability of guns for use by criminals (Fighting crime requires fewer guns, not more endorsements,” April 4). Let me clarify.

I agree with Mr. Wisner that if criminals were in jail, it would be more difficult for them to commit crimes, but I disagree that it’s the fault of the Democrats, who don’t prosecute gun crimes. They do prosecute gun crimes. What they’ve stopped prosecuting is marijuana possession for personal use, something that the legislature is about to legalize anyway. Mr. Chrzanowski says that since most criminals obtain guns through illegal means, gun control wouldn’t help. The problem here is that guns don’t just come into the world by magic. They’re manufactured in factories and sold, legally, to wholesalers who sell them, legally, to retailers.

Those retailers plan to sell them to private citizens. The number of guns being sold depends on the number of private citizens who are able to buy them. As more citizens legally buy guns, more become available on the street to be stolen or diverted to criminals. All I want is to make it more difficult for people with a criminal record or with a record of mental illness to buy and carry guns. That’s not what the gun manufacturers want. They want to make it a constitutional issue that everyone should be able to own and carry a gun, no matter their history of criminal acts or mental illness. That way, they get to sell more guns.

I understand what the Second Amendment says about the right to keep and bear arms, but you have to be realistic. Not even the gun manufacturers think that anyone should be able to keep and bear nuclear weapons, poison gas, or smallpox viruses. Those are “arms.” You can kill people with them. The framers of the U.S. Constitution were thinking about single shot muskets and single shot pistols when they wrote the Second Amendment. Even their cannons were single shot muzzle loaders. They didn’t envision machine guns or semi-automatic pistols with 15-round clips.

We need to reduce the number of guns on the street by making it more difficult to buy a gun. If there are fewer guns manufactured, there will be fewer guns available to be diverted to criminals.

Henry Farkas, Pikesville

