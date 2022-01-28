Honor fallen firefighters by razing vacant buildings | READER COMMENTARY

There are countless abandoned buildings in Baltimore. They are both an eyesore and dangerous. Mayor Scott should have used the deaths of these firefighters as a springboard both to memorialize them and to help Baltimore by declaring their deaths “shall not be in vain” and that the city would “memorialize them or pay tribute to their brave acts by declaring that we will tear down all abandoned building and where practical make parks and where the space is too small, vegetable gardens for the neighborhood.”