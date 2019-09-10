U.S. should look to Finland as a model for education

My wife and I visited Finland this summer and a teacher there described his training and position in society (“Maryland teachers are fleeing the profession for more prestigious fields. How one plan aims to fix that.,” Sept. ). First, of course, his education was free from kindergarten through college, as long as he exceeded a high academic average. Second, he received tuition plus a stipend for his graduate education since he was entering a field that benefited society. Third, he had to acquire two masters degrees: one in his area of academic concentration and another in educational philosophy, psychology and methods. After completing the two government funded masters degrees, he had to work for three years under supervision before receiving tenure. And now he has to take annual courses to retain accreditation.