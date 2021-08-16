Auto insurance choices and financial literacy go together | READER COMMENTARY

When I made my recent transition from Maryland’s insurance commissioner to executive director of Maryland Auto, I was surprised to learn how many Maryland drivers have difficulty obtaining auto insurance because of credit issues or because a recent financial hardship has caused their policy to lapse. This drove home for me the importance of having access to important financial education information and that includes our youthful drivers. Maryland Auto has partnered with numerous government agencies and non-profit organizations to develop a robust financial education portal on our website. This free resource includes information on banking, budgeting, credit, debt management, fraud and scams, investing and retirement planning.