Maryland should requice financial literacy course | READER COMMENTARY

Great article in today’s Sun relative to math and financial literacy on page 8 (”Financial literacy may pay dividends,” Oct. 12). Thirty states require the successful completion of a course on financial literacy in order to graduate. Maryland doesn’t. Why? Every year it seems, bills are submitted to the legislature in both the House and Senate requiring this, but they never get out of committee hearings because the Democrat-controlled chambers block their approvals. Excuses are they don’t want to dictate to the Maryland State Board of Education what courses are required, and they don’t want to give the Republicans a win. Maybe the Maryland State Department of Education and the Democrats should take the course themselves. And maybe it would help the state’s poor math results!

— Richard T. Webb, Parkton

