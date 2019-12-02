The Baltimore Sun editorial board’s recent portrayal of Maryland legislators assigned to serve on the Senate Finance Committee is unfair, insulting and hurtful to the overwhelming majority of committee members who work long and hard to protect the public interest and who use their expertise for the common good in areas including insurance, public utilities, renewable energy, senior issues, child welfare and health care policy (“What Pugh’s conviction says about Annapolis,” Nov. 22).
Your opinion writers owe an apology to the many honorable and productive state senators whose reputations you inadvertently harmed by your unfounded suggestion that their service is somehow self-serving and a threat to the public good because of their service on a particular and very important committee to which they were appointed.
One’s character is formed by many variables, not all of which are of our own making, but service on the Senate Finance Committee cannot logically be blamed for anyone’s violation of a sacred trust.
Delores G. Kelley
The writer, a Democrat, represents District 10, Baltimore County, in the Maryland Senate where she serves as chair of the Finance Committee
