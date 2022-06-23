How could mayor be surprised by World Cup rejection? | READER COMMENTARY

FIFA president Gianni Infantino with FIFA Cup before the 2026 World Cup press conference. Thursday, June 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) (Noah K. Murray/AP)

Mayor Brandon Scott and other officials in Baltimore and the District of Columbia were “surprised” that they weren’t awarded any of the 2026 FIFA World Cup games (”What went wrong? Baltimore leaders react to lost World Cup bid,” June 17).

Really? Consider the recent headlines: ”Grief and frustration rise after shootings” and “At least 5 dead, 10 others injured in weekend violence across Baltimore” or “Collaborating to rid Pigtown of used needles.”

I suspect the reason these “officials” were surprised by FIFA’s determination is because they read the funny papers with their morning coffee.

— Karyn Skaggs, Columbia

