Teaching young girls fertility awareness is a good thing | READER COMMENTARY

I am a board-certified OB-GYN practicing in the Baltimore area since 2001, and I was thrilled to learn of state Sen. Ed Reilly’s resolution to include fertility awareness methods in the school health curriculum (”Anne Arundel Sen. Ed Reilly requests withdrawal of resolution calling for menstrual tracking education in schools,” Feb. 9).
Fertility awareness methods educate people about the normal physiological changes in a woman’s menstrual cycles. Simply put, it teaches how a woman’s body works, what’s normal and what’s not. The knowledge is invaluable and empowering. Frankly, I am baffled by the controversy. Often, I see patients who lack basic understanding about their reproductive health and the functioning of their bodies. It’s unfortunate and can lead to anxiety, confusion and poor health choices.
Having teens learn about their bodies as they are developing and changing can only be positive. The assertion that learning about menstrual cycles “perpetuates stigmatization and embarrassment” is ludicrous. The whole point of fertility-awareness-based methods is to understand and embrace that periods are normal and healthy. Keep it simple. This is about science and health.
Include all students if there is room for that. Teach people how their bodies work and function and it will lead to an empowered society better equipped to make decisions about their health.
Dr. Mary Ann Sorra, Catonsville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.