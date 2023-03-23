Ferguson has failed the desperately ill | READER COMMENTARY

Debbie Ziegler holds up a photograph of her daughter Brittany Maynard, who moved from California to Oregon in 2014 to end her life. California has since passed similar aid-in-dying legislation. File. (Los Angeles Times staff) (Los Angeles Times)

The recent letter, “Ferguson leads the charge on wind power” (March 21), congratulates Senate President Bill Ferguson for behaving just as we all hoped he would. He did, however, drop the ball on Senate Bill 845, which affects every resident and family in Maryland. The “End–of–Life Option Act” would allow medical aid to a terminal patient so they can peacefully and painlessly, by personal choice, end their own life.

There are strict parameters in this legislation. There must be a diagnosis by at least two doctors. It must involve someone who is likely to die within six months. It applies to adult Marylanders only and requires asking the patient at least three times (both verbally and in writing). That person must also posses a sound mind. Any physician, nurse, pharmacist or medical center need not participate.

This kind of aid in dying is legal in 10 states and District of Columbia making it available to 20% of Americans — but not Marylanders. A recent Gonzales poll of registered Maryland voters showed 71% support this medical option. For whatever reason, and contrary to past promises, President Ferguson chose to not bring the bill to the floor. Many of us have been working on this bill actively since 2015, and mentally since 1997 when it became law in Oregon where it has been working successfully and without any drama for 26 years!

Anyone who supports choice and personal bodily autonomy should certainly respect the dying wish of desperately ill people. President Ferguson, you have that power in your hands. It is not too late to be a mensch!

— Norma Cohen, Baltimore

