Female VP represents more than ‘political expedience’ | READER COMMENTARY

Professor Kenneth Lasson ignores hundreds of years of U.S. history when he writes that Joe Biden’s promise to pick a woman for vice president is “political expedience” (“A woman for vice president? Not necessarily,” June 9).
During most of those hundreds of years, it was taken for granted (and often legislated) that government positions would be held by white men. Only a concerted effort to seek out and appoint women, especially women of color, can any real progress be made to redress the effects of their exclusion.
Ivy Berney, Baltimore
