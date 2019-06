Alessandra Tarantino / AP

United States' Alex Morgan, second right, celebrates after scoring her side's 12th goal during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match Tuesday between the United States and Thailand in Reims, France. Morgan scored five goals. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

United States' Alex Morgan, second right, celebrates after scoring her side's 12th goal during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match Tuesday between the United States and Thailand in Reims, France. Morgan scored five goals. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (Alessandra Tarantino / AP)