Fells Point preservation: Setting history right | READER COMMENTARY

Additionally, the Preservation Society restored the Robert Long House, mentioned in the article, to its original 1765 appearance. This colonial era structure was vacant and derelict at the time of its purchased by the society. Through a fundraising campaign, the society raised over $500,000 to restore, rebuild and furnish this important part of Baltimore’s architectural and social history as a house museum focusing on colonial life in Fells Point. Today, the society, in partnership with the Friends of 612-614 South Wolfe Street, is involved in the equally important restoration and reconstruction project of the Caulkers’ Houses, which will illuminate the unknown story of Black caulkers who lived in these houses and who provided crucial labor in the construction of wooden sailing ships launched in Fells Point prior to the Civil War. When completed, these two small houses will offer an educational opportunity to look into the lives of pre-Civil War Black society and recognize and understand its substantial contributions to Baltimore and Maryland.