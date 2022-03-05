Fells Point preservation: Setting history right | READER COMMENTARY

In the recent article, “Developer pulls plan for rooftop bar in Fells Point after outcry from neighbors” (Feb. 26), the previous owner of the Thames Street property was incorrectly identified as the “Historical Preservation Society for Federal Hill and Fells Point.” The correct name of the previous owner is the Society for the Preservation of Federal Hill and Fells Point, Inc. Known as the Preservation Society, it is celebrating the 55th anniversary of its founding. Without the vision and action of the original founding members of the society, any development in Federal Hill, Fells Point, the Inner Harbor and the rest of the urban waterfront over the past 50 years would never have happened.
Alarmed by the proposed construction of a federal highway through Fells Point and over the top of Federal Hill in the early 1960s, the Preservation Society initiated legal measures against the city of Baltimore to prevent the further acquisition of property for the road and the implementation of newly-issued federal programs for historic preservation that successfully prevented the highway from destroying the historic cores of Federal Hill and Fells Point. Without this landmark intervention, the highway would have been constructed leaving a brownfields landscape around the harbor that had little chance of being redeveloped. The society is dedicated to the preservation of the historic character and buildings of both Federal Hill and Fells Point as well as to programs that encourage appropriate growth and development at a scale that is complementary and that enhances this historic character.
Additionally, the Preservation Society restored the Robert Long House, mentioned in the article, to its original 1765 appearance. This colonial era structure was vacant and derelict at the time of its purchased by the society. Through a fundraising campaign, the society raised over $500,000 to restore, rebuild and furnish this important part of Baltimore’s architectural and social history as a house museum focusing on colonial life in Fells Point. Today, the society, in partnership with the Friends of 612-614 South Wolfe Street, is involved in the equally important restoration and reconstruction project of the Caulkers’ Houses, which will illuminate the unknown story of Black caulkers who lived in these houses and who provided crucial labor in the construction of wooden sailing ships launched in Fells Point prior to the Civil War. When completed, these two small houses will offer an educational opportunity to look into the lives of pre-Civil War Black society and recognize and understand its substantial contributions to Baltimore and Maryland.
For further information on the Society for the Preservation of Federal Hill and Fells Point Inc. the society’s website is: www.preservationsociety.com.
David H. Gleason, Baltimore
The writer is president of the Society for the Preservation of Federal Hill and Fells Point Inc.
