What Fells Point really needs: not talk, not politics, but action | READER COMMENTARY

It is a fact that these issues aren’t unique to Fells Point, and many others deserve the same things we are asking for in Fells Point. The majority of us in Fells understand that. But at the same time, it is a fact that just because it isn’t unique to Fells Point doesn’t mean it doesn’t deserve an effective response. It is a fact that the response to date has not been adequate in Fells or anywhere in the city. It is a fact that it is the job of the administration to figure out how to ensure that all neighborhoods get the resources they need and public safety they deserve in an equitable way. It is a fact that it doesn’t matter if we like or agree with elected officials. We still have to put aside our differences and work with them collaboratively to solve these challenges because they are the ones with the power to do something. Reducing dialogue to merely a condemnation of our leaders is not going to create a forum for constructive engagement, and certainly not solutions. That is futile and counterproductive. It is a fact that we can demand better, expect an urgent response and still engage respectfully and work collaboratively. Communities and government have to work together.