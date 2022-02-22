Baltimore is not hurting for state, federal dollars | READER COMMENTARY

In his recent letter to the editor, Jon McGill claimed that cities including Baltimore are being “starved of state and federal initiatives and funding” (”Tucker Carlson wants U.S. cities like Baltimore to fail,” Feb. 15. The assertion is probably news to the Democrats in Maryland’s congressional delegation who pride themselves on bringing home the “bacon.” The claim is also contrary to facts.
In a quick review of the three most recent audits ending in Fiscal Year 2020 found on the Baltimore City Comptroller’s website, the city received more than $1.237 billion combined from state of Maryland and federal sources.
So, a legitimate question would be what is the definition of “starve?” Or better, where is the transparency and accountability?
Sam Ketterman, Timonium
