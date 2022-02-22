xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore is not hurting for state, federal dollars | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Feb 22, 2022 2:02 PM
Baltimore City Hall is wrapped in scaffolding as part of a $17 million project to clean and shore up the nearly 150-year-old building’s exterior. Nov. 17, 2021. (Dan Rodricks/Baltimore Sun).
Baltimore City Hall is wrapped in scaffolding as part of a $17 million project to clean and shore up the nearly 150-year-old building’s exterior. Nov. 17, 2021. (Dan Rodricks/Baltimore Sun). (Dan Rodricks)

In his recent letter to the editor, Jon McGill claimed that cities including Baltimore are being “starved of state and federal initiatives and funding” (”Tucker Carlson wants U.S. cities like Baltimore to fail,” Feb. 15. The assertion is probably news to the Democrats in Maryland’s congressional delegation who pride themselves on bringing home the “bacon.” The claim is also contrary to facts.

In a quick review of the three most recent audits ending in Fiscal Year 2020 found on the Baltimore City Comptroller’s website, the city received more than $1.237 billion combined from state of Maryland and federal sources.

So, a legitimate question would be what is the definition of “starve?” Or better, where is the transparency and accountability?

Sam Ketterman, Timonium

