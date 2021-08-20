Don’t punish retired government workers | READER COMMENTARY

The WEP can result in a monthly Social Security benefit that is $498 lower than deserved, causing undue financial distress. Why should we be penalized for working hard for our country? Additionally, spouses are feeling the burden of the Government Pension Offset (GPO), a similar penalty, which prevents them from collecting the Social Security benefits their spouses earned from private-sector jobs due to their public service. The GPO affects 716,662 beneficiaries, 47% of whom are widows or widowers, and 83% of whom are women.