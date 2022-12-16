High unemployment is worse than inflation | READER COMMENTARY

A recent article in The Baltimore Sun announced that the Federal Reserve reinforced its inflation fight on Wednesday, Dec. 14 by raising its key interest rate for the seventh time this year to 4.5% and signaled that more is to come (”US stocks sink as Federal Reserve signals it will remain aggressive,” Dec. 15).

Further in the article, we read that the Fed’s actions will slow growth and hike unemployment in 2023 and 2024 and the jobless rate will jump to 4.6% from 3.7% today. I don’t know about others but as far as I’m concerned, I’d rather pay a little more for gasoline and food than put several hundred thousand of my fellow citizens out of work and into unemployment.

It’s a tough choice, but I know where my preference lies. Perhaps the Fed is on the wrong track.

— Jack Kinstlinger, Towson

