Here’s to the federal workforce that helps keep the country running in difficult times | READER COMMENTARY

I am a retired federal employee and am happy to recognize those who continue to work for all Americans. Federal employees provide vital services that benefit Americans every day, yet much of this important work goes unnoticed (“As US, other nations open for business, health officials wonder how bad the second COVID-19 outbreak will be,” May 6). We see them when hurricanes strike, floods destroy communities and pandemics spread worldwide. We know that they help land our planes safely and perform inspections to maintain a healthy food and water supply.
But for every image you see on TV, thousands more work behind the scenes to keep this country running. They process tax refunds, small business loans, stimulus payments, Social Security checks and loans for college students. They track biological threats and alert Americans to treacherous weather conditions, among other critical and life-saving tasks.
COVID-19 is the latest crisis during which we expect our civil servants to work tirelessly and often around the clock. I take comfort in knowing that our country is fortunate to have dedicated professionals who continue to selflessly serve their fellow man all for the greater good. Throughout the year, we should gratefully acknowledge their service.
While we remain shuttered indoors to fight the invisible enemy among us, let’s recognize and appreciate civil servants for what they truly are: the heartbeat of America.
Merle Biggin, Rockville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.