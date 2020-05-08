Here’s to the federal workforce that helps keep the country running in difficult times | READER COMMENTARY

I am a retired federal employee and am happy to recognize those who continue to work for all Americans. Federal employees provide vital services that benefit Americans every day, yet much of this important work goes unnoticed (“As US, other nations open for business, health officials wonder how bad the second COVID-19 outbreak will be,” May 6). We see them when hurricanes strike, floods destroy communities and pandemics spread worldwide. We know that they help land our planes safely and perform inspections to maintain a healthy food and water supply.