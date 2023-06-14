Federal budget process remains badly broken | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer listen as President Joe Biden speaks before a meeting to discuss the debt limit in the Oval Office of the White House, May 9, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Evan Vucci/AP)

The recent article, “How Biden and McCarthy struck a debt limit deal and staved off a catastrophe” (June 2), described the bipartisan process that led to an effective solution to the recent debt limit problem.

The short-term issue has been addressed but the public needs to understand that the overall process for managing federal revenues, spending, deficits and the national debt is not working and needs to be changed. Federal spending has exceeded revenues every year since 2001. The $31 trillion national debt has doubled in the last 10 years and the Congressional Budget Office projects it will double again in the coming decade.

Social Security and Medicare provide benefits for over 70 million people and represent 65% of all federal spending and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services trustees have said they will be forced to reduce program benefits within 10 years unless current funding and benefits policies are changed.

Families know the importance of maintaining tight control over every dollar of spending and that doubling their debt load might well lead to bankruptcy. Unfortunately, too many of our elected officials demonstrate none of that spending discipline when it comes to managing public finances.

The 2024 primaries and general election will provide voters with an excellent opportunity to examine the record of every incumbent and challenger for both houses of Congress as well as the White House, and support the candidates who are willing to manage public spending and revenues as carefully as they do their own.

— Sandy Harlow, Timonium

