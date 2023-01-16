Federal Reserve should care about climate change | READER COMMENTARY

How very disappointing that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell doesn’t feel it’s the Fed’s place to make a statement about climate and how its chaos can and will affect the economy, his portfolio (”Powell vows that Fed ‘will not be a climate policymaker,’” Jan. 10).

After my worry about human and animal life and that of all or most living beings — already documented in the impact and extinctions felt so far — I am aware that banks and insurance companies, perhaps all investors, will be impacted. This seems to me that it affects and will continue to affect the economy, and we should prepare.

— Marilyn Carlisle, Baltimore

