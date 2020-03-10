FDIC embraces age discrimination (and maybe lax bank oversight) | READER COMMENTARY

Obviously, management at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. equates older, more experienced folks nearing retirement eligibility as not being ”highly skilled employees” and unable to learn new skills. Whose fault is that? Did the FDIC not offer training? They must think “older” workers can’t learn or perform as well as or better than “new” employees. Both of those are proven to be bogus assumptions. Seems to me that management at FDIC simply wants to shoo out the door the older folks with valuable experience who can be “highly skilled” but may not have been given the right opportunity.