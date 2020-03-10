FDIC embraces age discrimination (and maybe lax bank oversight) | READER COMMENTARY

I read the article, “FDIC reshaping with retirements” (March 7), and my immediate reaction is that it reeks of age discrimination. Their cover story is that they want to hire “new, highly skilled employees” (read: younger). How is offering “voluntary” early retirement to 1,160 employees (20% of their staff) going to help? Their goal is not reducing budget or size of the workforce (currently 5,800), which means paying “new” (less experienced) bodies the same as their current employees with more experience.
Obviously, management at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. equates older, more experienced folks nearing retirement eligibility as not being ”highly skilled employees” and unable to learn new skills. Whose fault is that? Did the FDIC not offer training? They must think “older” workers can’t learn or perform as well as or better than “new” employees. Both of those are proven to be bogus assumptions. Seems to me that management at FDIC simply wants to shoo out the door the older folks with valuable experience who can be “highly skilled” but may not have been given the right opportunity.
Smells like a rat to me. Older workers have seen the banking tricks before and know the damage caused by previous bank crises. So, what else is FDIC management up to, aside from trying to hide their backward views and age discrimination in plain sight?
Better watch your wallet.
Karen Everett Lewis, Catonsville
