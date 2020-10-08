Be cautious over how FDA and others define vaccine ‘efficacy’ | READER COMMENTARY

It was good news to read of the online symposium organized by Johns Hopkins University (“As coronavirus vaccine politics heat up, FDA aims to shore up trust at Johns Hopkins symposium," Oct. 6). The article was clear regarding vaccine safety (“vaccine makers should monitor trial participants for at least two months to rule out safety problems”). The article stated that candidate vaccines “are intended to provide the body with antibodies to defend against exposure to COVID-19” and it uses the word “efficacy” repeatedly but does not state that efficacy means effective protection from symptomatic illness.