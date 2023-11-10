With FBI HQ choice, ‘woke’ has its moment | READER COMMENTARY

The aging Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) building headquarters is seen in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

It’s great that the new Federal Bureau of Investigation headquarters will be located in Greenbelt (”Greenbelt picked to host new FBI headquarters, capping long Maryland push to be the agency’s home,” Nov. 8).

That was a hard fought fight on the part of Maryland’s congressional delegation and Gov. Wes Moore. Having thought that Maryland would not win that fight and Virginia would come out on top because the FBI’s training center is located in Quantico, Virginia, I was happy to be proved wrong.

Advertisement

Congratulations to Maryland, and to Virginia I say: Don’t belabor the sour grapes! Maryland won on equity and diversity. ‘Woke’ does have its moments!

— Usha Nellore, Bel Air

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.