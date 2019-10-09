I was greatly saddened to read (“Editorial notebook: Another kid’s potential lost,” Oct. 4). It described a 21-year-old man’s descent into crime. It suggested that “maybe he had decided his fate as a young black man with all the odds against him was destined and there was not much that he could do to stop it.”
The article talked about “a mother he said would show up to his school drunk.” However, the lengthy article failed to mention a father. Was there a father in the house? If there was not a father in the house, there is no question that the presence of a caring father in the house would have been critical to the successful development of any young male growing up.
Leon Reinstein, Baltimore
