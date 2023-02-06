Incentivize stable marriage to end Baltimore violence | READER COMMENTARY

Reading Pastor Harold A. Carter Jr.’s op-ed, “Let’s take back our children and our city” (Jan. 31) was like reading an articulate, heartfelt and passionate analysis of American foreign policy — without including the challenges presented by the current and future threats posed by the People’s Republic of China.

The article enumerates the violence created by mobs of youth, the disrespect coming from youth, the absence of religiosity and God-fearing principals in our lives and, almost as an afterthought, the absence of youths’ approval-seeking from fathers and men in the community.

Advertisement

What of which is there no mention? The overwhelming majority of single-parent/fatherless homes in which youths grow up and the need to incentivize stable marriage (and present-fathers) and disincentivize fatherlessness.

Fatherlessness, which has increased exponentially over the last 50 years, is a major cause of violent youth, disastrous education failure and poverty throughout the country, especially in cities like Baltimore. Broken families also are inconsistent with passing these qualities on to youth: piety, service and empathy.

Advertisement

Ignore this cause of causes at your and Baltimore’s peril.

— Richard E Vatz

The writer is a retired professor at Towson University.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.