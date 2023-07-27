Advertisement
Fatherhood is about presence, not paper | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Mayor Brandon Scott announces the city’s summer youth engagement strategy, called B’More This Summer, at Rash Field. The same day on social media the 39-year-old bachelor announced he is having a baby with his girlfriend Hana Pugh. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

In a recent letter to the editor, a reader claimed there is a double standard regarding politicians having a child out of wedlock when they are Black rather than white (”Complaints about Scott’s marital status carry a whiff of hypocrisy,” July 24).

Personally, I do not care what the unmarried father’s race is. What is important is that he be in the child’s life.

I spent over 40 years working in criminal justice including the public defender’s office, pretrial release and district court commissioner. The vast majority of Baltimore defendants I have encountered were raised by a single mom or grandmother.

Love makes a good father, not paper

— Donald Merson, Nottingham

