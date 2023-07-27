Fatherhood is about presence, not paper | READER COMMENTARY

In a recent letter to the editor, a reader claimed there is a double standard regarding politicians having a child out of wedlock when they are Black rather than white (”Complaints about Scott’s marital status carry a whiff of hypocrisy,” July 24).
Personally, I do not care what the unmarried father’s race is. What is important is that he be in the child’s life.
I spent over 40 years working in criminal justice including the public defender’s office, pretrial release and district court commissioner. The vast majority of Baltimore defendants I have encountered were raised by a single mom or grandmother.
Love makes a good father, not paper
— Donald Merson, Nottingham
