Time to redouble efforts to reduce fatal overdoses | READER COMMENTARY

Deb Walker visits the grave of her daughter, Brooke Goodwin, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Chester, Vermont. The 23-year-old died in March of 2021 of a fatal overdose of the powerful opioid fentanyl and xylazine, an animal tranquilizer that is making its way into the illicit drug supply. According to provisional data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, more than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021, setting another tragic record in the nation’s escalating overdose epidemic. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke) (Lisa Rathke/AP)

Thank you for highlighting the dramatic and tragic increases in fatal drug overdoses (“CDC: Rising overdose deaths hit record with nearly 108,000 last year,” May 12). Alas, Maryland is not immune from this trend, reporting 2,771 drug fatalities in 2021 which is 44.6 deaths per 100,000 people. It’s important to remember that behind each of these deaths is a grieving family and community.

Among the causes of overdoses are the prevalence of fentanyl and xylazine (a large animal tranquilizer), combinations of those to drugs mixed in with meth, cocaine, and counterfeit prescription drug pills.

Advertisement

While there are no magic cures for the disease of substance use disorder, there are some evidence-based strategies to reverse and reduce fatal and non-fatal overdoses. One such plan, which appears in programs promoted by Gov. Larry Hogan and President Joe Biden, focuses on expanding the cadre of certified peer recovery specialists and community health workers.

Both programs rely on recruiting and training people who have the lived experience of having substance use disorder. Peers are in recovery from their disease and must complete 50-to-100 hours of education on substance use disorder, public health, and vital life skills. They begin by working under the guidance of other expert staff.

Advertisement

In Harford and Cecil counties, we have seen a reverse, improved trend. Less fatal overdoses, greater public awareness of the dangers of street drugs and partnerships among community-based nonprofit organizations, local elected officials, health departments, treatment providers, educators and others. Yet, even in our communities, we need to redouble our efforts to save more lives and help restore families.

— Don Mathis, Havre de Grace

The writer is a certified peer recovery coach with Voices of Hope Maryland.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.