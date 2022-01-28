Efforts to preserve the planet’s natural wonder can begin on the farm | READER COMMENTARY

My farm is permanently protected under an agricultural conservation easement, and it will remain a part of the natural landscape forever. Working lands are natural lands. My small farm, tiny in comparison to most agricultural operations, bursts with life. From large to small, to microscopic, life that slithers, crawls, flies (both birds and bugs), swims (fish, yes, but mammals too, think beavers and muskrats), gallops, prowls, stocks, struts (wild turkeys), honks and quacks. That’s just the fauna or some of it. And, then there is the flora, old growth woodlands, wetlands, grassland, pollinator habitat that I have not planted, plants that grow regardless, flowering, putting out seeds, creating nesting and sheltering locations and yes, there is the cropland which provides travel pathways for wildlife, crop residues that feed the over wintering waterfowl and the microbial life that inhabits the soil. There are more microbes per handful of well cared for farmland soils than there are people on Earth.