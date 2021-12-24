Poultry industry: Eastern Shore farmers are good for the Chesapeake Bay | READER COMMENTARY

During that time frame, Maryland’s population swelled from 4.5 million to 6.1 million people. And here’s an uncomfortable truth: As farmers have answered the call to reduce nutrient pollution, the state’s developed areas have tacitly assumed permission to pollute more. For every eight pounds of nitrogen Maryland farmers kept out of the Chesapeake Bay through improved practices in the past 10 years, Maryland’s developed areas have added back one pound of nitrogen carried in their stormwater runoff, according to Chesapeake Bay Program models that are the gold standard for measuring the Bay’s health. And for every 13 pounds of phosphorus Maryland farmers kept out of the Chesapeake Bay through conservation investments, Maryland’s developed areas have added one pound of phosphorus back in.