Working Marylanders deserve the option of paid family leave | READER COMMENTARY

From my experience as a physician, paid family and medical leave is critical to helping Marylanders stay healthier so they can enjoy a better quality of life and manage the multiple responsibilities of work, family and the inevitable crises that we all face from time to time (”Lawmaker: It’s time Maryland offered a paid family leave program,” Feb. 4).
My patients have included young parents juggling responsibilities of child care, their kids’ illnesses, work-from-home, aging and elderly parents. Many of my older patients face family and health challenges — their own, their partners’ and their even-older parents. For this group, injuries take longer to heal and their illnesses are more complicated. My patients often tell me they can’t take the necessary time off from work to properly recover because they don’t have paid family and medical leave and their banks of vacation and sick time, if they have any, are limited. And in many cases, loved ones can’t take time off to help out for similar reasons.
What happens is my patients go straight back to work without letting their bodies recover, or they struggle without help at home. Many don’t recover or experience worse outcomes. Some of them can’t even go back to work. They lose income and their sense of worth and feel overwhelmed by circumstances. An employer loses a worker, a family loses a breadwinner and a cycle of poverty and debilitation ensues.
With Maryland’s working population aging, one in four Marylanders is age 55 and older and that number is increasing. For all these reasons, and with so many people at risk, Marylanders need and deserve paid family and medical leave.
David L. Meyers, Baltimore
