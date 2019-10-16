The problem with surveillance is not just theological, though. It’s practical. The “promise” of surveillance is safety. But the only thing it ensures is we will all be less safe. There are no easy answers to the scourge of drugs and crime. It requires all of us to get involved in the communities we live and work in to make them safer and more habitable. Ceding authority to a faceless drone in the sky only serves to more quickly cut the bonds within and between communities.