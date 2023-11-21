The elusive ‘fair share’ tax standard | READER COMMENTARY

Trisha Savalia, a student at Sykesville Middle School, was one of 21 state winners out of 950 entries in the annual poster contest sponsored by the Maryland Council on Economic Education to demonstrate an understanding of such terms as scarcity, capital resources and philanthropy. Trisha’s poster focused on the concept of taxes. Aug. 31, 2023. (Carroll County Times handout) (Courtesy Photo)

Benjamin Orr of the Maryland Center on Economic Policy writes an interesting letter about tax reform, but I always wonder about the idea of “ensuring the wealthiest pay their fair share” (”Tax reform is key to a balanced budget in Maryland,” Nov. 15).

I have no idea what “fair share” means, but I can pretty much guarantee that raising taxes on the wealthiest will have minimal or no effect on revenue (check other high tax states). Indeed, after 45 plus years in Maryland, here I am in Florida paying zero state personal income taxes.

— Jeff Schumer, Key Largo, Florida

