Fair elections bill could make campaign donations more equitable

These divisions are also apparent when examining who funds local elections, like the City Council and mayoral races. Candidates for these offices primarily receive monetary support from a donor class that does not represent our city’s demographics. The average income for a family in Baltimore is around $47,000 per year, but the income in a typical household that’s contributing to local elections is at least $100,000. The majority of city residents are black, but nearly two-thirds of all donors in the 2016 campaign were white. This issue of power and representation is not a problem specific to Baltimore. All over the country and state, people are organizing to put control in the hands of the people most affected by policy and budgetary decisions.