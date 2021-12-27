In Baltimore County, a boost for democracy | READER COMMENTARY

Despite championing democracy and freedom, American elections often benefit wealthy individuals and corporations. Baltimore County’s elections are the same — candidates for office have a big incentive to fundraise from big donors like corporations and wealthy individuals who aren’t representative at all of the population. It’s frustrating to see, especially because I feel like I have no voice in our democracy when up against all these wealthy donors.
But Baltimore County has an opportunity to bolster its democracy by creating a Fair Election Fund. Through this program, participating candidates can choose to only take small dollar contributions that will be matched by the fund which, in turn, will remove the current dependence candidates have on big-money donors (”Baltimore County’s public campaign financing already a ‘big win’ for fair elections,” Dec. 10).
Does it make sense that we currently don’t get to hear out candidates who would best represent the people of Baltimore County of all races, genders, sexualities and socioeconomic backgrounds because big-money donors are cherry picking the candidates who will best cater to their interests and so generously shower them with money? Is that representative at all of the values we preach as American citizens — liberty, equality and justice?
Amy Kim, Baltimore
