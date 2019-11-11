Baltimore is now closer than ever to getting big money out of its local elections (“Baltimore City Council should swiftly enact Fair Election Fund,” Nov. 4). Last year, 75% of voters showed their support for the creation of a Fair Elections program at the ballot box. Early this month, the City Council’s judiciary committee approved the bill to establish this small donation-matching program. The bill is now awaiting a vote by the whole City Council.
To fulfill the wishes of the voters, members of the City Council must pass this bill as soon as possible. Once the Fair Elections program is established, candidates who pledge not to take any donations larger than $150 and no money at all from corporations or special interests will be eligible to have their small donations matched from a public fund. Under this program, even voters who can only give $5 or $10 can really help out their favorite candidate, once their donation is matched.
Establishing this program will have real, positive consequences for Baltimore. Just imagine the changes you could help make if candidates suddenly spent more time talking to everyday voters like us and less time searching for wealthy donors. Fair Elections programs also encourage more people to engage in the democratic process, either by running in an election or contributing to their favorite candidates. Democracy is about representing the people, not just the wealthy.
Baltimore voters showed their support for this principle last year. It’s time for the Baltimore City Council to do its part to make this principle a reality. The City Council needs to pass the bill to establish the Fair Elections program.
Samantha Gould, Baltimore
