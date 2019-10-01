A Fair Election Fund will help limit the disproportionate influence this “donor class” has on local elections (“How to reduce the influence of big donors on city government,” Sept. 16). As someone who can’t write a $500 check to my favorite candidate, I support the creation of a Fair Election Fund. Participating candidates will pledge not to take corporate money and large donations and, in return, will have their small donations matched with public funds. When large donations aren’t an option, there’s no “donor class” who can exert unfair influence and candidates have a reason to listen to voters like us.