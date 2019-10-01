We might each have one vote on election day, but some people have a lot more influence during campaigns than the rest of us. This “donor class” writes huge checks to campaigns and isn’t representative of Baltimore — its members are largely wealthy, white, old men, according to a report by the political organization Demos that analyzed campaign contributions in Baltimore City’s 2016 local elections.
A Fair Election Fund will help limit the disproportionate influence this “donor class” has on local elections (“How to reduce the influence of big donors on city government,” Sept. 16). As someone who can’t write a $500 check to my favorite candidate, I support the creation of a Fair Election Fund. Participating candidates will pledge not to take corporate money and large donations and, in return, will have their small donations matched with public funds. When large donations aren’t an option, there’s no “donor class” who can exert unfair influence and candidates have a reason to listen to voters like us.
I’m excited about a future in which I know my campaign contributions, even small ones, will really, positively impact my favorite candidate — and one in which my favorite candidate can still win even when they don’t take large donations. The idea of a “donor class” goes against our core democratic values. The Baltimore Fair Election Fund will help take this group’s unfair power away, ensuring more people participate in elections and everyone’s voice is heard.
Samantha Gould, Baltimore
