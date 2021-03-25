Blame teacher unions, politicians for high failure rates | READER COMMENTARY

Other states placed in-person education as a priority at the beginning of this school year. Maryland did not. These failure numbers need to be viewed not as a failure of parents to adequately help their children navigate the virtual environment. The rates also cannot be viewed as a failure of teachers, because there is only so much you can do through a screen. The absence of an in-person option for those who would have chosen to utilize it since September is primarily to blame. And we will continue to see the effects of the cowardly decisions by politicians and the staggering influence by our state’s teachers’ unions for years to come.