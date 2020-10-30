Facebook’s blatant censorship of political speech | READER COMMENTARY

One could make the argument that as Facebook is a private company, it is not required to provide protection for popular or unpopular ideas. Precedent in the past has held that Americans do not enjoy the same unconstrained freedom of expression in, say, a privately owned and operated business that they do in a town square. However, Facebook has positioned itself as that very thing — an online community for the exchange of ideas. Facebook cannot have it both ways. In further contrast to how Facebook has handled misinformation from President Trump, anti-vaxxers, COVID-19 posts and any number of other dubious sources, this does not seem to be an issue of misrepresentation of information or a matter of fact vs. fiction. This seems to be a bald-faced act of censorship.