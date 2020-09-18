xml:space="preserve">
People who refuse face masks not the brightest bulbs | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Sep 18, 2020 2:27 PM
In 1859, Charles Darwin wrote the classic, “On the Origin of Species,” reviewing biological evolution and natural selection. Basically, he concluded that species evolve and improve over time.

I have noticed with interest that some people at public gatherings chose not to wear a face mask (“Gulf between President Trump and doctors on mask wearing gets wider,” Sept. 17). Clearly, all the scientists agree that wearing a face mask in public helps prevent becoming infected with the coronavirus. Thus, I can only assume that those people who choose not to wear a face mask in public are not very smart.

Those people are more likely to become infected with COVID-19 and may well die. Hopefully, that happens before these people have children, thus proving Darwinian biological evolution and natural selection works.

Suzanne Cohn, Baltimore
