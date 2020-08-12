xml:space="preserve">
We need a better face mask pitch | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 12, 2020 4:05 PM
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wears a face mask during a joint press conference as part of a meeting with the Prime Minister of Czech Republic Andrej Babis in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Czech Republic at the start of a four-nation tour of Europe. Slovenia, Austria and Poland are the other stations of the trip. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, Pool)
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wears a face mask during a joint press conference as part of a meeting with the Prime Minister of Czech Republic Andrej Babis in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, Pool)

I have had the same thoughts that David Zurawik expressed in his recent column: Why aren’t there a slew of public service announcements touting the healthy benefits of wearing a mask, social distancing and hand washing (”In the land of Madison Avenue, you would think we’d have an effective media messaging campaign on COVID-19 by now,” Aug. 10)?

These could have taken the form of short, catchy cartoons aired several times a day on all media. But, alas, so many missed opportunities because of a person at the top who is incapable of leading and incapable of making us think of ourselves as one people who could prevail against a mighty foe. Where is Winston Churchill when you need him?

Myrna Goldberg, Pikesville

