We need a better face mask pitch | READER COMMENTARY

I have had the same thoughts that David Zurawik expressed in his recent column: Why aren’t there a slew of public service announcements touting the healthy benefits of wearing a mask, social distancing and hand washing (”In the land of Madison Avenue, you would think we’d have an effective media messaging campaign on COVID-19 by now,” Aug. 10)?
These could have taken the form of short, catchy cartoons aired several times a day on all media. But, alas, so many missed opportunities because of a person at the top who is incapable of leading and incapable of making us think of ourselves as one people who could prevail against a mighty foe. Where is Winston Churchill when you need him?
Myrna Goldberg, Pikesville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.