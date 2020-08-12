We wear a mask on public walking paths. Please do the same. | READER COMMENTARY

Coronavirus challenges us all. It requires that, as a community, we protect ourselves and each other. Unfortunately, we have seen that people on our community trails and paths often are not wearing masks, endangering the health of others (”Maryland adds 541 coronavirus cases as hospitalizations drop a record 7.8%,” Aug. 12).
Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive order of Aug. 3, 2020, states that “all persons in Maryland over the age of five (5) years old are required to wear a face covering when they are ... outdoors and unable to consistently maintain at least six feet of distance from individuals who are not members of their household.” And yet almost no cyclist or runner wears a mask while they are exercising on trails and paths that do not allow for 6 feet of distance when we meet or are passed, and the danger to our health is exacerbated by their heavy breathing during this short interval.
We do our best to get out of their way, donning our masks and stepping as far as safely possible off the trails, but often someone comes up so quickly on us that we do not even have a chance to put on the mask and step to the side, with runners brushing past without any consideration of the vast amounts of respiratory droplets they are exhaling practically in our faces, and no apology or indication of consideration for the exposure risk to us they create.
By now we all know that it is essential to wear a mask when within 6 feet of other people to protect them. We know that masks are inconvenient to wear, but the health of the entire community depends on everyone doing this one simple thing to reduce transmission of this virus to others. So whenever and wherever you run, cycle, or walk, you will almost certainly encounter other individuals also trying to get the benefits of healthy exercise, many of whom are responsibly wearing a mask for your protection. Be a good citizen and show that you respect their health, too. Wear a mask.
Mary Tod, Catonsville
Judith Todes, Columbia
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.