We wear a mask on public walking paths. Please do the same. | READER COMMENTARY

By now we all know that it is essential to wear a mask when within 6 feet of other people to protect them. We know that masks are inconvenient to wear, but the health of the entire community depends on everyone doing this one simple thing to reduce transmission of this virus to others. So whenever and wherever you run, cycle, or walk, you will almost certainly encounter other individuals also trying to get the benefits of healthy exercise, many of whom are responsibly wearing a mask for your protection. Be a good citizen and show that you respect their health, too. Wear a mask.