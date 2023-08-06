Reconciliation sounds great but what about the evil people? | READER COMMENTARY

The recent commentary on the use of intergroup dialogues as a way of reducing polarization in the United States is interesting. I’d like to sign up for one if there is one in the Baltimore area (”Intergroup dialogues: Bring Republicans and Democrats together for a national reconciliation,” July 28).

My attitude, at the moment, is easy to describe, but difficult to resolve with the other side.

I consider the so-called conservatives to be reactionaries. They’re single-issue voters who tolerate demagogues and criminals as leaders of our nation as long as those leaders support their single issue. Those issues are tax breaks for rich people, defining racism and sexism as good, and defining civil rights for everyone regardless of skin color, religion, sexual orientation, and national origin as “woke.” They use the word “woke” as a synonym for bad. I use the word as a synonym for “respectful of others.”

My main problem with trying to understand the people who are single-issue voters is that I think of them as being either ignorant or evil.

How do you have a dialogue with people you think are evil?

— Henry Farkas, Pikesville

