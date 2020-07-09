Let’s work together to prevent homelessness | READER COMMENTARY

The Community Assistance Network, Inc. (CAN) is one of the few nonprofits that offers eviction prevention support to Baltimore County residents. In a typical year, CAN has enough funding to help between 150-200 households avoid homelessness. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic CAN has helped 76 families remain housed! However, in total since April 9, we have received 13,391 calls for information and referrals, the majority inquiring about rental financial assistance and assistance in securing food.