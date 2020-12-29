Time to reform Maryland’s eviction laws | READER COMMENTARY

Maryland’s eviction process is by far one of the cheapest for landlords and most hazardous to tenants in the U.S. It begins if the tenant is a few days late in paying rent when, for a fee of $15, the landlord can file an eviction suit in Rent Court. The national average fee in other states is $120. The process can then move quickly from filing to actual eviction within 10 days. To avoid the misery and sudden upheaval of eviction, most tenants will scramble to find whatever funds they can. Some succeed, many don’t.