Thanks to Everyman for finding a way for the show to go on | READER COMMENTARY

I recently attended a Zoom presentation by the Everyman Theatre entitled “Ghostly Gathering 2020, A Night of Intrigue” (“Everyman Theatre announces among the first of Baltimore’s in-person productions amid coronavirus pandemic,” Oct. 25). Ticket holders were invited to view a presentation of the facts surrounding the murder of Mr. Boddy and Mrs. White. The Everyman company of actors played all the classic Clue-like roles: the butler, chauffeur, widow and housemaid. Evidence was presented and guests were broken into teams and invited to solve the mystery of who done it.