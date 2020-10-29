Thanks to Everyman for finding a way for the show to go on | READER COMMENTARY

I recently attended a Zoom presentation by the Everyman Theatre entitled “Ghostly Gathering 2020, A Night of Intrigue” (“Everyman Theatre announces among the first of Baltimore’s in-person productions amid coronavirus pandemic,” Oct. 25). Ticket holders were invited to view a presentation of the facts surrounding the murder of Mr. Boddy and Mrs. White. The Everyman company of actors played all the classic Clue-like roles: the butler, chauffeur, widow and housemaid. Evidence was presented and guests were broken into teams and invited to solve the mystery of who done it.
Congrats to Everyman. It was great fun and clever idea under these trying circumstances.
Philip F. Toohey, Baltimore
