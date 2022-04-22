Freeing of the Ever Forward a compelling tale | READER COMMENTARY

Evergreen Line’s Ever Forward container ship is being taken to an anchorage south of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge after it was freed from mud outside the shipping channel off Pasadena where is has spent the past month aground. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (JERRY JACKSON/Baltimore Sun)

How I wish you reported more stories about the Port of Baltimore and not just when a huge vessel gets stuck in the mud (”Ever Forward ship freed from Chesapeake Bay after being stuck for more than a month,” April 17). So glad the Ever Forward has been freed, yet I’m concerned when I see the mountains of containers these vessels carry. Possibly there should be a deck cargo limit. Glad you pointed out the Ever Given, owned by the same company, became wedged sideways in the Suez Canal. Such hulking crafts may themselves be a hazard to navigation.

I’d like to know how much freeing Ever Forward (love that name) from the Chesapeake muck has cost. The mighty clamshell dredge, Dale Pyatt, didn’t come cheap, nor did all the tugboats and barges. Who foots the bill? I hope it is not the state of Maryland or any taxpayer-funded entity. And what about environmental damage? Perhaps when the Ever Forward ran aground in the Craighill Channel, such impact shifted the channel walls. And regarding the tons of mud transported to Poplar Island, has there been an environmental-impact statement?

The Association of Maryland Pilots must find out what happened and why. It’s ironic two Evergreen flagged ships fetched up in both the Chesapeake Bay and Suez Canal. In years to come, it might be wise for two pilots to be aboard these towering container ships. In any case, I appreciated The Baltimore Sun’s front page report and fascinating details.

Rosalind Heid, Baltimore

