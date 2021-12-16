Closing city school a big blow to neighborhood revitalization | READER COMMENTARY

As leaders of community institutions on either side of Eutaw Place, we felt it was important to jointly express our concern about the recommendation of Baltimore City Public Schools to close Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary. This grand avenue has long served as a dividing line between white Baltimore and Black Baltimore with residents on both sides fearful of crossing to the other side alone. Recently, however, there have been signs of hope at the corner of Eutaw and McMechen Street.
It was here that the No Boundaries Coalition began as a block party to connect two deeply divided communities. More recently, the renovation of the former Memorial Apartments into Linden Park Apartments serving low-income seniors in Baltimore, the opening of the Jordan and now the groundbreaking for the Unity Hall — a community arts and engagement center on which we both sit on the board. Another developer is planning to redevelop the Pedestal Gardens Apartments into a mixed income and mixed use development. All of this has at its center Eutaw-Marshburn and the promise, according to the school district’s own plan, that it would be rebuilt or substantially renovated to serve children from this community.
Instead, the school district has moved very quickly to close the school with little notice, giving only the time between Thanksgiving and New Year’s for public comment.
Make no mistake, we agree with the school system’s assessment that the building is substandard and that the school has lagged behind other schools in terms of performance and enrollment. We also believe that most of the blame for this lies with the school system itself. The community has surrounded the school with support, including tutoring programs, the local Judy Center, new programming at the Crispus Attucks Rec Center, and the support of the University of Maryland’s Promise Heights program.
Historically divided communities have been working at the grassroots level for years now to revitalize this corner of Baltimore, and we are witnesses to unprecedented engagement and support from white and Black Baltimore alike. But we can’t do it alone. We need the city and Baltimore City Public Schools to pull their weight.
We need them to keep Eutaw-Marshburn open and to invest real money to make the school the centerpiece this community deserves.
Ashiah Parker and the Rev. Grey Maggiano, Baltimore
The writers are, respectively, executive director of No Boundaries Coalition and rector of Memorial Episcopal Church.
