Companies need to voluntarily look out for their ‘essential’ employees | READER COMMENTARY

Thanks, John Barry, for your opinion piece on essential workers (“Coronavirus ‘essential workers’ have rights too,” April 1). I would add that employers of essential workers can and should be doing more to protect these employees from the coronavirus. The designation of essential status does not exempt employers from their legal obligation to provide a workplace “free from recognized hazards that are causing or are likely to cause death or physical harm” under the general duty clause of the Occupational Safety and Health Act. Nor does it exempt employers from their moral obligation to protect their workers and the public.