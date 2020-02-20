It wasn’t always the case that “Republicans have an aversion to granting women equal status in the Constitution.” (“E.R.A. ratification likely D.O.A.,” Feb. 16) The Republican Party was the first national party to endorse the Equal Rights Amendment in 1940, and I witnessed the GOP’s reaffirmation of its support for the ERA as a delegate to the Republican National Convention in Kansas City in 1976. I also helped lead an unsuccessful effort to retain the ERA in the party platform in both the Platform Committee and on the Convention floor in Detroit in 1980.
The argument recently made by Rep. Debbie Lesko of Arizona and others that women’s equality is guaranteed by the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment is a spurious interpretation that could be reinterpreted by future courts. While Maryland added language similar to the ERA to the Declaration of Rights in the state constitution in 1972, it is long overdue for the nation to permanently enshrine equality of women in its founding document.
John R. Leopold, Pasadena
The writer, a Republican, served as Anne Arundel County executive from 2006 to 2013.
