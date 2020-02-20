It wasn’t always the case that “Republicans have an aversion to granting women equal status in the Constitution.” (“E.R.A. ratification likely D.O.A.,” Feb. 16) The Republican Party was the first national party to endorse the Equal Rights Amendment in 1940, and I witnessed the GOP’s reaffirmation of its support for the ERA as a delegate to the Republican National Convention in Kansas City in 1976. I also helped lead an unsuccessful effort to retain the ERA in the party platform in both the Platform Committee and on the Convention floor in Detroit in 1980.