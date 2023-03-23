Advertisement
Readers Respond

Maryland emergency room wait times often longer than average reported | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
If your symptoms suggest kidney stones, imaging is often the first step in an evaluation. File. (Dreamstime)

I read with interest the report that a patient’s average wait time in a Maryland hospital’s emergency room is the worst in the nation at 3 hours and 48 minutes (”ER wait times: Maryland’s worst-in-nation ranking highlights larger problem,” March 20).

I entered Greater Baltimore Medical Center’s ER on Friday Feb. 24 at 4:25 p.m. with a computed tomography (CT) scan showing that I had three kidney stones lodged in my left ureter. Some seven hours later, a doctor saw me for the first time and told me I probably needed to be admitted as an inpatient for an emergency nephrostomy procedure, where a tube is inserted in the kidney and the urine is drained into a bag outside of the back.

At 4 a.m. and with no other medical intervention besides an IV of fluids to prevent dehydration, I was brought to a room. I sat in GBMC’s ER for 12 hours in constant pain, sitting in an uncomfortable chair and wearing a mask while all kinds of medical personnel were running around looking busy — too busy to care about me.

I scoff at the notion of a 3 hour 48 minute wait time and I will do everything in my power to avoid the possibility of entering another ER in the state of Maryland.

— Morton D. Marcus, Baltimore

