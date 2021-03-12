COVID relief helps bridge gap between nation’s haves and have-nots | READER COMMENTARY

Back in December, a box of food shelf donations I dropped off for a struggling neighbor was stolen. Now, I am relieved that Congress has passed a new COVID relief bill that will provide relief to renters, increase the Earned Income Tax Credit for low-wage workers and, astoundingly, cut child poverty by 45% by expanding the child tax credit. Maybe folks will no longer be so desperate and can concentrate on raising healthy families and engaging in productive activities (”Stimulus check updates: Biden to sign COVID-19 relief bill Thursday ahead of primetime speech,” March 11).